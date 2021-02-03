Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Amcor stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,343,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,832. Amcor has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

