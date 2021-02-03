Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Trading 7.8% Higher

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) shares traded up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.23. 3,081,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,963,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131,755 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,459,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 335,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 362,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 128,496 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

