BitCoen Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. BitCoen has a total market cap of $79,574.03 and approximately $303.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00408583 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,142.65 or 1.01741142 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

