Blockzero Labs Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $269,313.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000688 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.74 or 0.00848662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00048426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.31 or 0.04824454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,172,617 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

