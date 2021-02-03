CoinPoker (CHP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $53.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00066752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.12 or 0.00847644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00048065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.54 or 0.04781369 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00035686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00014828 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

