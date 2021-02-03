Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Update

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $4,513,040. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Daily Journal during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 670.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Daily Journal during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 123.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

DJCO traded up $5.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.11. 6,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $187.53 and a 1 year high of $416.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.01. The firm has a market cap of $467.97 million, a P/E ratio of 113.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

