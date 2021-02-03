Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Trading Up 8.1%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 4,244,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,273,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 59.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,345,838 shares in the company, valued at $28,273,715.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 68.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.