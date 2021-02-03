Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.95.

NYSE HMN traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. 326,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,542. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $140,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,668 shares of company stock worth $562,028. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

