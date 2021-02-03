Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.95.
NYSE HMN traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. 326,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,542. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $140,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,668 shares of company stock worth $562,028. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.
Featured Article: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.