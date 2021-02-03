Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE FICO traded up $12.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.27. 283,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,643. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $530.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,137.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

