Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) were up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.73 and last traded at $47.35. Approximately 1,182,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,263,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,035 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,519,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after acquiring an additional 765,177 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $12,575,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 495.1% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 379,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 315,465 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,876,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,618,000 after acquiring an additional 151,624 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

