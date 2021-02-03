Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:IVH traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. 48,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,812. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

