McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.18. 108,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,619. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.27. The firm has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.