NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) rose 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $177.21 and last traded at $173.93. Approximately 926,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 651,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.16.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 919.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.77.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

