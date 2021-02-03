Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,922,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,595. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02.
In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
About Otis Worldwide
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.