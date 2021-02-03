Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,922,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,595. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

