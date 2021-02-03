Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 416,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 831,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 652,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 217,975 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,094 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

