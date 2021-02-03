Short Interest in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Decreases By 20.0%

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $268,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $3,784,699.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,813.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,513 shares of company stock worth $29,536,390 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $7.45 on Tuesday, hitting $84.49. 5,241,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

