Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 622,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 944,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,088 shares of company stock worth $129,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 69.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.