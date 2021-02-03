Source Capital, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE SOR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82.
About Source Capital
