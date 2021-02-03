Source Capital, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE SOR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

