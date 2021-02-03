Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading Up 8.5%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares were up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 405,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 709,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

XBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

