$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.48. 114,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,939. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Earnings History and Estimates for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

