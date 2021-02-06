-$0.19 EPS Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is $0.08. Exact Sciences reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after buying an additional 407,772 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after buying an additional 1,156,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,303,000 after buying an additional 45,112 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,232,000 after buying an additional 114,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $144.59. 1,452,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,533. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.43 and a beta of 1.64.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

