$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.59. Guess’ reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GES has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $24.80. 664,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,182. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Guess’ by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Guess’ in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 46.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

