-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will report ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.59). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07).

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGTC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

AGTC traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,213,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,549. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $136.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 114,221 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

