0x (ZRX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Billion

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded 136.6% higher against the US dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00003662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00063389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.15 or 0.01211825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.04 or 0.06453734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00052424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00021532 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00015561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x (ZRX) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,306,451 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

Buying and Selling 0x

