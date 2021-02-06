$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Paychex posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.63. 1,217,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average of $84.11. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,144,951. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

