$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXL shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,629. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

