$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ovintiv.

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.55.

Shares of OVV stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $18.66. 1,623,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $18.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 4.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,384,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 494,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

