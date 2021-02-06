1,127 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $356.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,918. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $357.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

