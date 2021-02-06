16,358 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,587,000. Natixis increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,063,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,720,000 after buying an additional 1,964,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,520,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,469,000 after buying an additional 487,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after buying an additional 455,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,539,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

MTG stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

