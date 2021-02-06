$17.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will post $17.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $19.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $14.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $68.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $71.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $68.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.07 billion to $72.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,790,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 647,139 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 502,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after buying an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.30. 2,577,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,798. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

