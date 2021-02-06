$2.36 Million in Sales Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will announce sales of $2.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 million and the highest is $3.46 million. Biomerica posted sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $7.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $9.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.57 million, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $34.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

BMRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Aegis cut their price objective on Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Biomerica in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.63. 228,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,002. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of -0.47. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

