$2.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce earnings per share of $2.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.54 and the lowest is $2.21. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $10.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $11.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $12.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRMT. Stephens upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.63. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.97. The company has a market cap of $861.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,461,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

