$302.94 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to report sales of $302.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $330.87 million. Sabre reported sales of $941.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

SABR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. 6,775,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Sabre has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sabre by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sabre by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sabre by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after buying an additional 1,528,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Sabre by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 406,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

