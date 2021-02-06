400 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VMware during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.99. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.