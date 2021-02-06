$46.58 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce sales of $46.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.13 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $43.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $189.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.80 million to $195.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $198.41 million, with estimates ranging from $187.60 million to $212.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

Several research firms have commented on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,385 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,670,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Preferred Bank by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

