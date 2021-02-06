888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.13

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $4.19. 888 shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 6,900 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EIHDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

