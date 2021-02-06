Airbloc Market Cap Achieves $2.89 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 25.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $48,020.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00063849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.38 or 0.01215374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.66 or 0.06531689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00052587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005764 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00035785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00020970 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.