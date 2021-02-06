Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after buying an additional 233,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 985.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 239.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $40,484.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,164.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

