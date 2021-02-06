Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.28.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $153.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.77. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,838,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,489 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,408,000 after purchasing an additional 155,506 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

