Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.28.
NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $153.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.77. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.
In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,838,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,489 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,408,000 after purchasing an additional 155,506 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
