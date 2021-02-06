Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

ALGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $30.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.05. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $57,170,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $20,861,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $19,863,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $3,945,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,877,000.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.