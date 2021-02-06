American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). American Superconductor reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMSC. Canaccord Genuity cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 293.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,729. The firm has a market cap of $680.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.