American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMWD traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.04. 62,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.89.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million. Research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 482.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

