AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $218.88 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,635 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.8% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.11% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $218,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

