AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $24.67 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of Biogen worth $24,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 65.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $32,891,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.61.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.