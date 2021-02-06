Analysts Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.15). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $226.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $48,738.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 386,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

