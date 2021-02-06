Analysts Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report $43.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.00 million. Cutera posted sales of $51.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $141.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $142.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $187.40 million, with estimates ranging from $185.90 million to $188.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cutera by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cutera by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cutera by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

CUTR stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

