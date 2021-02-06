Analysts Anticipate RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.49 Million

Equities analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report sales of $70.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.28 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $68.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $263.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $264.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $291.18 million, with estimates ranging from $289.40 million to $292.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.36 million, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.