Analysts Issue Forecasts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average of $54.48. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $717,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,928,311 shares in the company, valued at $494,628,454.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $63,863.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,279,398 shares of company stock valued at $76,780,298. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after buying an additional 332,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,531,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $74,029,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after buying an additional 480,778 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.