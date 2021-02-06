Analysts Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Price Target at $52.20

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. 140166 raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,379,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,029. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $50.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $8,614,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

