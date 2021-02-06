Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Target Price at C$29.63

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Atlantic Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total value of C$50,617.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,607,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,865,586.54. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $792,302.

TSE:REAL traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$17.88. 438,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,399. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.49. Real Matters Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.74 and a 52 week high of C$33.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

